'Our Country Will Be Woke No Longer,' Trump Tells Congress

President Donald Trump told a joint session of Congress on Tuesday he had ended the "tyranny" of diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government, vowing that the United States would be "woke no longer."

"Our country will be woke no longer," Trump said in his first address to Congress since his return to power after sweeping the November election.

"We believe that whether you are a doctor, an accountant, a lawyer or an air traffic controller, you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender. Very important. You should be hired based on merit," he said.