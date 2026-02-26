Trump Pushes Thune to Pass Voting Act Amid Filibuster Chatter

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is under intensifying pressure from Republicans to move quickly on the GOP-backed voter integrity bill after President Donald Trump put him on the spot during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

The measure — known as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act — would require documented proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and require voters to show a form of ID when casting ballots, including by mail.

The House passed the bill earlier this month.

Trump leaned hard into claims of election cheating in his address, claiming Democrats only win by fraud before turning directly to Thune and saying, "We have to do it, John."

House Republicans and conservative activists have been urging Thune to bring the bill up fast — and, in many cases, to bypass expected Democrat opposition by reviving a "talking filibuster."

Under that old-school approach, Democrats would have to hold the Senate floor continuously to stall the bill. Once they stop and yield the floor, Republicans could move to pass it with 51 votes.

But Senate Republicans are split on whether reopening that procedural door is worth the risk.

Thune pledged to preserve the Senate's 60-vote threshold when he ran for leader, and many GOP senators are wary of a rules fight that could backfire the next time Democrats control the chamber.

"I think John has been feeling that pressure all along to bring that bill up," Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told The Hill.

But he warned the "talking filibuster" push isn't simply a Thune decision.

"That's not just a John Thune challenge," Cramer said. "They've got a long ways to go to convince enough Republican senators that's something we're interested in."

Thune has said he plans to schedule a vote soon.

Cramer indicated Thune has told Republicans he hopes to vote before the Senate leaves for spring recess — though timing depends on the ongoing shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security.

Even with momentum building, Thune is tamping down expectations.

"At some point, we'll get it up on the floor and get it up for a vote," Thune told reporters on Wednesday.

"I just can't guarantee an outcome or result. We'll see about the process, but we have a lot of other stuff to do."

He also pointed to strong grassroots interest and Trump's push to get it done.

"But I also know it's an issue on which there's a great amount of energy and passion and something the president really believes we ought to try and get done. So, we'll try," Thune said, reiterating that he "can't guarantee we'll get a result."

The "talking filibuster" effort is being driven by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who met with Trump earlier this month. House members have also been lobbying Thune.

"There are always House members who are giving us advice and encouragement," Thune said, adding with a wry smile, "We sure appreciate that."

Some Senate Republicans say the House is underestimating how difficult it is to jam a bill through the Senate.

"I hear people flippantly talking about how simple it is to just make everybody stand up and filibuster and then it'll get it done in two or three days, and I think, 'You have no idea what the Senate process really is,'" Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told The Hill.

Scott, however, insisted the push to pass the SAVE America Act will continue.

"It's our responsibility to get it done," he told the outlet. "It's going to take time for people to understand how to use it."