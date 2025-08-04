Trump: 'Jobs Report Was Rigged'

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to defend his firing of the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, calling last week's "rigged" jobs report "a scam."

Trump on Friday ordered that Commissioner Erika L. McEntarfer be fired after data showed employment growth was weaker than expected last month.

"Last weeks Job's Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged," Trump wrote Monday morning on Truth Social. "That's why, in both cases, there was massive, record setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats."

"Those big adjustments were made to cover up, and level out, the FAKE political numbers that were CONCOCTED in order to make a great Republican Success look less stellar!!! I will pick an exceptional replacement. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAGA!" Trump added.

Trump's post came hours after he told reporters the jobs report was "a scam." While leaving New Jersey to return to the White House, he added that he would name a new Labor Bureau statistician "over the next three or four days."

During an interview with Newsmax's Rob Finnerty on Friday, the president said the jobs report was not the only reason McEntarfer was fired.

"We had problems even before the election," Trump told Finnerty. "You remember those wonderful results that were put out just before the election and everybody said, 'Where do they come from?'"

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told Fox News the main concern about the latest jobs report was that it included net downward revisions showing 258,000 fewer jobs had been created in May and June than previously reported.

The bureau gave no reason for the revised data but noted that "monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors."

Reuters contributed to this story.