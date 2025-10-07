WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Congratulates Woman Set to Be First Female Prime Minister of Japan

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 08:01 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Japan's hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi, who is on course to become the country's first female prime minister.

"Japan has just elected its first female Prime Minister, a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength. This is tremendous news for the incredible people of Japan. Congratulations to all!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that did not include her name.

In response, Takaichi posted on her X account that she was "very pleased" with Trump's message and added: "Truly hoping to work together with President Trump to make our Alliance even stronger and more prosperous, and to advance a Free and Open Indo-Pacific." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


