Trump Announces News Conference on Jan. 6 Anniversary

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will hold a news conference on Jan. 6, the anniversary of "the completely unarmed protest of the rigged" 2020 election.

Trump announced his intentions via a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee. He said he will discuss alleged voter fraud in the presidential election won by President Joe Biden.

"Why isn't the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?" Trump began his statement. "Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don't work for them, or even come close. The only thing they can do is not talk about it."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan select committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — is investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Committee members have focused on the actions of Trump and his allies.

There has been no talk of the committee probing possible election fraud.

"Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit, but the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don’t want to touch the subject?" Trump said in his statement.

"In many ways a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat, because you don’t know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our Country. The good news is there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America."

Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter to House Democrats indicating plans for commemorating the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Trump, however, will address the reason people gathered in Washington that day.

"I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of [the alleged election fraud] points, and more," Trump said. "Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th."