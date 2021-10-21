Trump: Jan. 6 Was 'Protest' to Election Day 'Insurrection'

Former President Donald Trump says Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C., combined to form a "protest" of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump appeared at a "Save America" rally that day, when Congress met to certify the Electoral College voting results from November's election. The then-president and supporters argued that election fraud in several key battleground states led to President Joe Biden's victory.

Protesters later stormed the Capitol and breached the building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate.

"The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day. January 6 was the Protest!," Trump said in a statement released Thursday by his Save America PAC and tweeted by spokesperson Liz Harrington.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan select committee is investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is one of two anti-Trump Republicans named by Pelosi to the committee, which on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to the former president.

"She is a smug fool, and the great State of Wyoming, together with the Republican Party, fully understands her act. To look at her is to despise her. Hopefully she will continue down this unsustainable path and she will soon be gone," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump has urged former aides subpoenaed by the panel to reject its requests, claiming the right to withhold information because of executive privilege. The Biden White House has argued that Trump has no legitimate privilege claim.