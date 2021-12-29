Trump: Jan. 6 Panel Dropped Records Request to Shield Joe, Hunter Biden

The reason the House committee gathering information on the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol dropped its request for former President Donald Trump's records was because the same tactic could be used against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Trump asserted in a statement Wednesday.

''The reason that they dropped the records request is that they don't want this horror show to happen to Biden and Hunter in three years,'' Trump wrote. ''This also changes the entire complexion of their request, not that there are any documents that would be incriminating or a problem for me — but the Witch Hunt continues!''

Trump's statement comes a day after it was reported that the House committee and White House had agreed to shield hundreds of pages of documents requested by the House panel, which is made up of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

The agreement was memorialized in a Dec. 16 letter from the White House counsel's office to the committee obtained by The Associated Press.

''The Unselect Committee of Radical Left Democrats, and two failed Republicans, has just dropped a large portion of their request for my records and documents—a very big story even though the New York Times refused to put it on the front page,'' Trump wrote in his statement.

''The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House's preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power,'' White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su wrote in one of two letters to the committee obtained Tuesday by AP.

Trump has sought to block release of the documents from the National Archives by claiming executive privilege, including presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes. He has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court to prohibit their release. An argument has also been made that the committee is serving no legitimate legislative purpose and therefore is not entitled to the documents.

The committee also has sought testimony from several Trump-allied officials, some of which have defied the subpoenas under Trump's invoking executive privilege.