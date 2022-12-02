Trump: Capitol Protesters Have Been Treated 'Unconstitutionally'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday said Capitol protesters have been treated "unconstitutionally."

He also said that, if elected again, he would consider "full pardons" of those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.

"People have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion and very, very unfairly, and we're going to get to the bottom of it," Trump said in a video played during a fundraiser filmed for and aired at an event held this week by the Patriot Freedom Project, a group supporting families of those being prosecuted by the government.

"You look at other groups which have done terrible things and virtually nothing happened to them," he said. "So, it's a very unfair situation.

"It's the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and we can't let this happen in our country," the former president added.

More than 850 people suspected of participating in the Capitol riot have been arrested by the Justice Department. More than 325 of those have pleaded guilty.

Trump in September said he was giving financial help to some supporters involved in the riot and would look "very, very favorably about, about full pardons."

"If I decide to run and if I win, I will, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons, full pardons," Trump, who announced a 2024 run last month, said in an interview with radio host Wendy Bell.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding the events of Jan. 6 and said on Thursday he was providing help for some of those involved.

"I am financially supporting people that are incredible, and they were in my office actually two days ago. It's very much on my mind. It's a disgrace what they've done to them," he added.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.