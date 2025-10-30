Trump Rips 'Criminal' Jack Smith Amid New Details of 'Arctic Frost' Probe

President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to excoriate former special counsel Jack Smith when he shared a story about the Biden administration's "Arctic Frost" investigation.

"He is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE IN JAIL. A MAJOR LOWLIFE AND FAILURE," Trump wrote in a fiery Truth Social post that included a link to a Just the News story.

"An ugly person, both inside and out! I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for confirmation that Smith was the subject of Trump's social media post.

Just the News released details of the FBI memo that launched the "Arctic Frost" investigation in 2022, which became part of Smith's special counsel inquiry into Trump's handling of classified documents and events surrounding the 2020 election.

The report revealed that the "Arctic Frost" probe was based on little hard evidence, relying instead on CNN interview clips and testimony from the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee.

Former prosecutors told Just the News that the FBI memo that opened the "Arctic" investigation appeared legally deficient, describing it as a politically motivated effort to criminalize Republicans' efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the memo "sure looks" like a rerun of the discredited 2016 "Crossfire Hurricane" probe that focused on alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"It's the same old weaponization, same old political focus — going after your political enemies," Jordan said on "Just the News, No Noise."

Jordan has demanded Smith testify before Congress about the probe's origins and warned he would issue a subpoena if Smith refuses.

According to declassified documents, "Arctic Frost" was approved by top Biden administration officials, including former Attorney General Merrick Garland, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and former FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The memo was penned by former FBI official Timothy Thibault, who left the bureau after his anti-Trump social media posts surfaced.

The "Arctic Frost" memo claimed Trump and his campaign "conspired to corruptly obstruct Congress' certification" of the 2020 election by promoting alternate slates of electors, a process that occurred legally in both 1876 and 1960 without criminal prosecution.

Trump and his allies have argued that the DOJ's actions represented selective and politicized enforcement.

Retired FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam told Just the News that the launch memo showed "no evidence other than a Steve Bannon interview with CNN."

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova called it "a brazen abuse of power that requires a criminal investigation immediately."

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the "Arctic Frost" files revealed "nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list."

Johnson said 197 subpoenas were issued to over 400 GOP figures and organizations, calling the scope of Smith's probe "orders of magnitude worse" than Nixon-era abuses.

"The agencies have been lost," Johnson said. "There are still partisan actors burrowed in, trying to sabotage their efforts."

"The fact that law-abiding, God-fearing Americans are on a Biden administration enemies list should shock every American."

Trump's post underscores the growing fury among Republicans who say "Arctic Frost" exemplifies years of "lawfare" and double standards by a Justice Department bent on targeting the president and his supporters.