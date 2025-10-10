WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | israel | knesset | gaza | hamas

Trump to Address Israel's Knesset on Monday

By    |   Friday, 10 October 2025 01:08 PM EDT

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning to address the Knesset and meet with freed hostages before departing later the same day, Israeli officials have confirmed.

The visit coincides with the deadline for Hamas to release hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal brokered with Trump’s involvement, reports The Times of Israel. 

An Israeli official said that coordination calls between Israeli and American teams took place Friday, during which Trump’s aides described the trip as “an in and out” visit.

Channel 12 in Israel reported that Trump is scheduled to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport at 9:20 a.m. local time, where he will be greeted with a formal welcoming ceremony.

From there, he is expected to travel directly to the Knesset in Jerusalem to deliver his address.

The visit's timing is constrained by the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which begins Monday evening and coincides on the Hebrew calendar with the second anniversary of the Hamas invasion and massacre that triggered the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

Following his address to the Knesset, Trump is expected to return directly to Ben Gurion Airport for his departure, with no overnight stay planned in Israel.

An Israeli official said Trump will not visit Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, despite an invitation from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum to speak there, citing security concerns.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


