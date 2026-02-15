Trump's Attack on Israel's President Touches a Nerve

President Donald Trump's description of Israeli President Isaac Herzog as "disgraceful" for not pardoning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his corruption trial has created a firestorm in Israel, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Trump told reporters that "the people of Israel should really shame" Herzog for not granting Netanyahu a pardon.

The intervention in Israeli domestic affairs, along with the insulting tone, developed into a rare, open spat between allies over the honor of the Israeli president, who is largely a figurehead.

The remarks prompted pushback from some senior Israeli officials, including Herzog, while some staunch supporters of Netanyahu sided with Trump.

Herzog's office issued a statement saying the Israeli president had not yet reached a decision on a pardon and that the matter remains under review by the Justice Ministry.

The statement said,"Only upon completion of that process will President Herzog consider the request in accordance with the law, the best interests of the State of Israel, guided by his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind."

It added that while expressing appreciation for Trump's "significant contribution" to Israel's security, "Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told Israel Army Radio on Sunday that he appreciated and respected Trump, but added, "I expect him also to appreciate and respect our president, President Herzog."

Danon added that, regarding Trump's style, "I think he should have said it in a different way."

Trump made his remarks a day after holding discussions with Netanyahu at the White House, fueling speculation in Israel that the prime minister may have encouraged Trump to pressure Herzog, although Netanyahu's aides denied that.

Miri Regev, an Israeli government minister and Netanyahu loyalist, defended Trump, saying the prime minister's trial should have been called off and that it was a shame Trump had to keep repeating himself about Herzog's delay in granting a pardon.

Granting pardons is one of the few powers Herzog has. But the general rule, according to experts, is that a president can pardon people who have been convicted.

They say that a request for a preemptive pardon, as Netanyahu submitted, subverted a cornerstone of Israeli democracy: the principle of equality before the law.

Netanyahu has been on trial for five years, an issue that has deeply divided Israeli society.

Charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, he faces three separate but interlocking cases centering on accusations that he arranged favors for tycoons in exchange for gifts and favorable media coverage for himself and his family.

He denies all wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a political witch hunt by a liberal "deep state."