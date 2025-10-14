Trump: Moved by Applause for Netanyahu Pardon

President Donald Trump stated early Tuesday morning that he decided to support a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israeli lawmakers showed approval following the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"I actually told [Netanyahu] I didn't want to bring up the pardon, but it was just a perfect spot. It was good timing, wouldn't you say?" Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"He was getting a very good [round of applause], and when they stopped, I said, 'Why don't you give this guy a pardon?'"

"If he didn't get a good hand, I wouldn't have done that," he added about his remarks before the Knesset in Israel.

"It worked out. It was a little risqué," Trump added.

During a Monday speech to the legislature, Trump turned to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and suggested Netanyahu be pardoned from bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges.

"Mr. President, why don't you give him a pardon," Trump said from the podium, then turning to face Herzog added, "Cigars and some champagne — who the hell cares?"

Netanyahu has been reportedly delaying the trial citing security concerns.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu is scheduled to appear on the witness stand for his criminal trial on Wednesday.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on the criminal charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The prime minister has pleaded not guilty to all three, and the trial is currently in the midst of cross-examination.

Trump's much-praised peace agreement between Israel and Hamas ended the latest conflict that began with the terrorist group's attack two years ago, which killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to over 250 hostages being taken to Gaza.

Hamas released the last 20 remaining living hostages on Monday.