×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | investigation | movie | filming

Movie Filming Outside Trump Grand Jury Court Buildings

Movie Filming Outside Trump Grand Jury Court Buildings
Pedestrians navigate barricades and journalists reporting outside the Criminal Courts Building as the grand jury continues to hear evidence against former President Donald Trump on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Scott Olson/Getty)

Friday, 24 March 2023 07:54 PM EDT

If the drama happening inside the court buildings in lower Manhattan where a grand jury is pondering possible charges against former President Donald Trump isn't enough, there's going to be some outside as well this weekend — the filming of some movie scenes.

Notices went up around the buildings on Centre Street this week, saying parking was forbidden and certain streets would be closed off on Saturday and Sunday for filming connected to a Warner Bros. feature film called “Juliet.”

On Friday, tents went up and cranes for movie equipment were put in place along the street.

The area had already become somewhat of a media circus as the outcome of a grand jury investigation into hush money paid on Trump’s behalf in 2016 is awaited.

Neither Warner Bros. nor the city office that oversees filming would comment on details of what was planned for the movie shoot. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment said it was working with the New York Police Department on public safety issues.

It was reported widely that “Juliet” was the working title for the sequel to the movie “Joker,” a 2019 movie directed by Todd Phillips that included stars like Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
If the drama happening inside the court buildings in lower Manhattan where a grand jury is pondering possible charges against former President Donald Trump isn't enough, there's going to be some outside as well this weekend - the filming of some movie scenes.
trump, investigation, movie, filming
202
2023-54-24
Friday, 24 March 2023 07:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved