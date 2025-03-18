Trump to The Atlantic: When You Have a Writer With Intelligence, Let Me Know

President Donald Trump refused an apparent request from The Atlantic for an interview, posting he had better things to do with his time.

"Third Rate Magazine 'The Atlantic' that made up the 'Suckers and Losers' Hoax about me and the Military, and refused to even acknowledge the vast horde of people who emphatically denied this FAKE STORY, has asked me to do an interview."

Trump identified the writer making the request with the comment, "Ashley Parker is not capable of doing a fair and unbiased interview. She is a Radical Left Lunatic and has been as terrible as is possible for as long as I have known her. To this date, she doesn't even know that I won the Presidency THREE times."

Trump did say an interview may occur "if you have some other reporter, let us know, but Ashley is not capable or competent enough to understand the intricacies of High Level politics."

Trump, however, said in his post maybe it wouldn't be worth the time.

"The Atlantic is doing terribly, losing a fortune, and will hopefully fold up and be gone in the not too distant future. It has absolutely no credibility and would be far better off, in terms of 'journalism,' to cease publication."

In the end, Trump still held out some potential for an interview with The Atlantic. "Nevertheless, when you have a writer with intelligence, competence, and fairness, please let me know!"