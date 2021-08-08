Trump: Infrastructure Bill 'Beginning of the Green New Deal'

Former President Donald Trump warned against the bipartisan infrastructure deal Sunday, calling it the “beginning of the Green New Deal.”

The bill is currently in the Senate and is expected to pass this week after lawmakers advanced the bill Saturday, setting it up for final passage.

Trump said in a statement that “[T]his is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal. The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party. This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections. Schumer is using the threat of ‘we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way’ and keeping people in town. McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate.”

The bill passed the House late July by a vote of 221-201, largely along party lines.

Trump concluded his statement by saying “Congratulations to Senator Bill Hagerty in remaining true to ‘AMERICA FIRST!’” after Hagerty, R-Tenn., blocked a vote Saturday, insisting that the GOP needed more time to consider the bill’s contents.