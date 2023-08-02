Pompeo Defends Trump Against Latest Indictment

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has not endorsed a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, on Tuesday defended former President Donald Trump against his latest indictment while slamming President Joe Biden's administration.

"Blind justice, with no favor based on political party, is one of our most important Founding principles," Pompeo, who served under Trump, said on social media, as reported by the Washington Examiner. "The Biden Administration has turned this on its head."

Trump is facing charges in a four-count new indictment accusing him of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, all in connection with the 2020 presidential election, including the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Pompeo's comments came after his announcement in April that he would not be entering the race for the presidency, even while two others from Trump's administration entered the race: former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Pompeo has criticized Trump, including in June when he slammed the former president for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Pompro also had harsh words for some of those running against Trump, including Haley.

"Some of us stuck it out," Pompeo said of her. "Some came in, punched their ticket, and went on. And for those who made that decision, I just don’t have any time … the facts suggest that [Haley] left some two years into the administration [when] there was still an enormous amount of work to do."