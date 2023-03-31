×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | indictment | fundraiser | trump 2024

Trump Raises Over $4M After Indictment

By    |   Friday, 31 March 2023 07:44 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump announced that his 2024 presidential campaign raised over $4 million since his indictment by a New York grand jury on Thursday.

In a Friday statement from Make America Great Again Inc., the political action committee revealed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment has motivated Republicans more than ever.

"This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor," the campaign wrote, highlighting the influence of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

"Most notably, over 25% of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying President Trump's status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary."

Trump's campaign further touted an average contribution of $34 from across all 50 states, referring to his supporters as "an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots" upset with money in politics influencing elections.

The announcement comes one day after Bragg finally got his wish in the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe: Trump being indicted by the grand jury reportedly on more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

The former president was quick to condemn the move in his own statement.

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," Trump said, adding that "Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump.'"

Sources informed CNN that Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday after 2:15 p.m. EDT.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump announced that his 2024 presidential campaign raised over $4 million since his indictment by a New York grand jury on Thursday.
trump, indictment, fundraiser, trump 2024
248
2023-44-31
Friday, 31 March 2023 07:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved