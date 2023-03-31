Trump Raises Over $4M After Indictment

Former President Donald Trump announced that his 2024 presidential campaign raised over $4 million since his indictment by a New York grand jury on Thursday.

In a Friday statement from Make America Great Again Inc., the political action committee revealed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment has motivated Republicans more than ever.

"This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor," the campaign wrote, highlighting the influence of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

"Most notably, over 25% of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying President Trump's status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary."

Trump's campaign further touted an average contribution of $34 from across all 50 states, referring to his supporters as "an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots" upset with money in politics influencing elections.

The announcement comes one day after Bragg finally got his wish in the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe: Trump being indicted by the grand jury reportedly on more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

The former president was quick to condemn the move in his own statement.

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," Trump said, adding that "Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump.'"

Sources informed CNN that Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday after 2:15 p.m. EDT.