Report: Prosecutors in Trump Doc Case Facing Threats

Special counsel John L. Smith's Department of Justice office has reportedly faced threats and harassment from the ongoing legal battle surrounding former President Donald Trump.

A government official and multiple extremism experts told The Washington Post that individual team members were being targeted amid their pursuit of Trump, including names posted online and yelled at during protests.

However, two officials said that agencies had not observed increased threats against law enforcement following Trump's indictment last month on 37 counts related to harboring sensitive government files.

They contrasted that to an alleged uptick in violence subsequent to the initial FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last August, where the sensitive documents were initially retrieved.

At the time, some agents involved in the search received targeted threats after a less-redacted version of the search warrant began circulating online.

"The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI," the agency said in 2022. "We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous."

While Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, and Smith already have security teams, officials have reportedly provided them to other individuals, if needed.

The Post additionally noted that the DOJ has attempted to prevent further circulation of the names of its prosecutorial team but has had trouble due to many of their names appearing in public court documents.

It comes after the federal government enhanced security throughout crucial locations in Washington, D.C., in the wake of Trump's first indictment in Manhattan and the latest one by a federal district court in Miami.