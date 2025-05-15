WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: India Has Offered US a Trade Deal With No Tariffs

Thursday, 15 May 2025 06:54 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that India had offered the U.S a trade deal that proposed "no tariffs."

New Delhi is seeking to clinch a trade deal with the U.S. within the 90-day pause announced by Trump on April 9 on tariff hikes for major trading partners, which had included a 26% tariff on India.

"It is very hard to sell in India, and they are offering us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariffs," Trump said in a meeting with executives in Doha.

The United States is India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totalling some $129 billion in 2024. The trade balance is currently in favor of India, which runs a $45.7 billion surplus with the U.S. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


