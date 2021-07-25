×
Trump to Newsmax: Immigrants Will 'Destroy Our Country' With Biden in White House

Sunday, 25 July 2021 02:16 PM

Former President Donald Trump, speaking with Newsmax's Benny Johnson before his keynote speech at the day-long "Rally to Save Our Elections" event in Phoenix on Saturday, railed against the ongoing situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and insisted immigrants will "destroy our country" because of a "rigged election" that put President Joe Biden in the White House.

"I call it the crime of the century," he told Newsmax. "Just look at all the death on the border, look what's coming in, look at all the kids that are dying, the people that are dying on the border. It's gross incompetence."

Trump insisted that other countries are "emptying their jails with some of the toughest, meanest criminals in the world" as a result of Biden being in office.

"They're emptying their jails into our country," said Trump. "We can't have this. They will destroy our country all because of a rigged election."

Sunday, 25 July 2021 02:16 PM
