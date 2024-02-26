×
Trump hush money gag order New York criminal case

Manhattan DA Seeks Trump Gag Order in Hush-Money Case

Monday, 26 February 2024 02:26 PM EST

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's New York hush-money criminal case asked a judge Monday to impose a gag order on the former president, citing his “long history of making public and inflammatory remarks" about people involved in his legal cases.

The Manhattan district attorney's office asked that Trump be barred from making or directing others to make public statements about potential witnesses, prospective jurors and members of the prosecution team and their families other than District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin March 25. The judge, Juan Manuel Merchan, didn't immediately rule. Messages seeking comment were left with Trump's lawyers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


