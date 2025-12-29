Trump: Hezbollah 'Behaving Badly'

President Donald Trump said Hezbollah "has been behaving badly" as questions grow over whether Israel could resume military action against the Iran-backed terrorist group amid concerns that Lebanon has failed to enforce a ceasefire agreement.

Asked whether Israel should strike Hezbollah again after the Lebanese government did not disarm the group, Trump declined to offer a definitive answer.

"We're going to see about that. We'll see about it," he said during a press conference following Monday's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

Trump said Lebanon faces structural challenges in confronting Hezbollah, noting that the terrorist organization wields significant power inside the country.

"The Lebanese government has a little bit of a disadvantage, if you think of it, with Hezbollah, but Hezbollah has been behaving badly," he said.

While stopping short of endorsing immediate military action, Trump's remarks signaled continued pressure on Hezbollah and uncertainty over next steps as regional tensions persist.

On how close the U.S. is to another war with Iran, Trump responded, "Iran may be behaving badly. It hasn't been confirmed.

"If it's confirmed, they know the consequences.

"Consequences will be very powerful. Maybe more powerful than the last time," said Trump.

"Iran should have made a deal the last time. I gave them the option.

"I said, 'You can make a deal; do it.' I told them, 'Do it.'

"They didn't believe me. Now they believe me."

Trump also said he was hearing that Iran was "not nuclear yet. … They're looking at other sites. It will take a long time.

"They're not going to go back to where they were. They have other places they can go.

"And if they're doing that, they're making a big mistake. There's no reason for them to do it," added Trump.

He said the U.S. was open to engaging in bilateral discussions with Tehran.

"I would, sure," Trump told reporters.