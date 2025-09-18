Trump Economic Adviser Hassett: Fed Rate Decision Good 1st Step

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Thursday welcomed the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point as a good first step.

"The bottom line is that moving kind of slow and steady and heading towards the target, watching the data come in, that's what prudent policy is," Hassett said in an interview with CNBC.

He said he knew some in the Trump administration, like new Fed Governor Steven Miran, wanted the rate to go lower, "but I think 25 (basis point) is a pretty broad consensus."