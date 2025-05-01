Trump: Hamas 'Hardened' on Release of Edan Alexander

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Hamas terrorist group has "hardened" its position on releasing U.S.-Israeli dual national hostage Edan Alexander.

Trump made the remarks from the Rose Garden of the White House as part of the National Day of Prayer. Alexander is a New Jersey native and 21-year-old soldier in the Israeli army.

"We thought Edan Alexander would be released, but Hamas has hardened its positions in the last two months," Trump said in his remarks.

Trump also said the number of living hostages being held by Hamas is fewer than 24.

"Twenty-four hostages were alive in Gaza, but from what I understand now, it's not even that number," he said.

On April 19, Hamas said the fate of Alexander was unknown after the group found the guard who was holding him killed. A few days before that, Hamas said it had lost contact with a group holding Alexander in Gaza after the Israeli army attacked the place where terrorists were holding him.

The White House had made the return of Alexander, believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza, a "top priority," special envoy Steve Witkoff said in March.

Hamas released 38 hostages under a brief ceasefire that began on Jan. 19.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.