Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed several members of the House of Representatives.

Trump gave his endorsement to Republican Reps. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, both Kat Cammack and Brian Mast of Florida and Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

In his endorsements, Trump wrote the following:

For Murphy, Trump wrote, the congressman "is doing a tremendous job representing North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District. ... I was proud to campaign for Greg during his landslide special election victory in 2019, and I am proud to do so again. I will see him on Saturday night at the big North Carolina Rally. Greg has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump wrote of Cammack that she "is working hard to Secure our Border, Promote American Agriculture, Defend the Second Amendment, Support our Brave First Responders, Military and Vets, and Hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left Accountable for their ongoing failures. The youngest Republican woman in Congress ... [she] has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

For Mast, Trump said the congressman is "a Warrior for our movement, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump said of Johnson that he "is a phenomenal representative in Congress for the Great People of Louisiana. Mike is working hard to Secure our Southern Border, Support our Military and Vets, Protect our Second Amendment, Hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left accountable, and Defend our great Constitution."

The general election is on Nov. 8.