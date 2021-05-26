Trump Slams 'Highly Partisan' NY Probe

Former President Donald Trump is slamming reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has convened a special grand jury to hear evidence in a criminal probe against him and his company as a "continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

"It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped," Trump maintained in a statement posted on his website Tuesday night after the news broke. "They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information."

The Washington Post, which broke the news about the grand jury Tuesday, quoting people said to be familiar with the development, reported that Vance convened the grand jury to hear testimony to determine whether to indict Trump, company executives, or his business itself.

Trump's business practices from before his 2016 election are being examined, including whether the value of some Trump Organization real estate holdings was manipulated to defraud banks and insurers and if tax benefits had been obtained illegally through the valuation of assets.

Vance is also examining the compensation that had been provided to top executives within the organization, reports The Post.

The panel, which was convened recently, will be sitting three days a week over the next six months and is expected to hear additional cases beyond the Trump investigation.

It was not made clear whether Vance's prosecutors would be presenting the entire Trump Organization case at one time, or if the proceedings would be interrupted while the grand jury reviews other cases when they are not hearing from witnesses in the Trump matter.

Trump maintained in his statement that the investigation is "purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors."

He further said that "no other President in history has had to put up with what I have had to" and touted his achievements, writing that he has "done a great job for our Country, whether it’s taxes, regulations, our Military, Veterans, Space Force, our Borders, speedy creation of a great vaccine (said to be a miracle!), and protecting the Second Amendment."

But, Trump said that "instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump" at a time when "New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history."

He added that it is "interesting" that "today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024."

"Our Country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!" he concluded.

