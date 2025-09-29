Trump on NYC's Mamdani: Good for the GOP

As the New York City mayoral race consolidates behind polling leader Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, President Donald Trump is dangling his federal authority in a bid to persuade the deep-blue city to vote against Mamdani.

"Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. "He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City."

Notably, Trump is vowing to defund democratic socialism in his former home city of New York.

"Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises," his post continued. "He won't be getting any of it, so what's the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years.

"It will fail again, and that's guaranteed! President DJT."

With sitting New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially out of the race as of Sunday, Mamdani's top challengers are now former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Trump has stopped short of endorsing any one challenger, only urging New York to not vote for the "radical leftist" Mamdani. Trump has reportedly wanted to isolate the mayoral race to a binary choice versus Mamdani, but he is not openly backing Cuomo, nor is he endorsing the Republican primary winner, Sliwa.

Trump has dismissed Sliwa's candidacy by quipping Sliwa would bring a herd of cats to Gracie Mansion. Sliwa is famously a cat lover, but the rebuke avoids the politically messy instance of not endorsing the Republican candidate.

"I'm a Republican, but Curtis is not exactly prime time," Trump said in a televised interview.

"He wants cats to be in Gracie Mansion. We don't need thousands of cats."