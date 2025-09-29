WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | gop | nyc | mayor | campaign | zohran mamdani

Trump on NYC's Mamdani: Good for the GOP

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 10:15 AM EDT

As the New York City mayoral race consolidates behind polling leader Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, President Donald Trump is dangling his federal authority in a bid to persuade the deep-blue city to vote against Mamdani.

"Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. "He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City."

Notably, Trump is vowing to defund democratic socialism in his former home city of New York.

"Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises," his post continued. "He won't be getting any of it, so what's the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years.

"It will fail again, and that's guaranteed! President DJT."

With sitting New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially out of the race as of Sunday, Mamdani's top challengers are now former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Trump has stopped short of endorsing any one challenger, only urging New York to not vote for the "radical leftist" Mamdani. Trump has reportedly wanted to isolate the mayoral race to a binary choice versus Mamdani, but he is not openly backing Cuomo, nor is he endorsing the Republican primary winner, Sliwa.

Trump has dismissed Sliwa's candidacy by quipping Sliwa would bring a herd of cats to Gracie Mansion. Sliwa is famously a cat lover, but the rebuke avoids the politically messy instance of not endorsing the Republican candidate.

"I'm a Republican, but Curtis is not exactly prime time," Trump said in a televised interview.

"He wants cats to be in Gracie Mansion. We don't need thousands of cats."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
As the New York City mayoral race consolidates behind polling leader Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, President Donald Trump is dangling his federal authority in a bid to persuade the deep-blue city to vote against him.
trump, gop, nyc, mayor, campaign, zohran mamdani
317
2025-15-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 10:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved