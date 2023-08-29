×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | georgia

Trump Co-defendant Powell Pleads Not Guilty in Ga. Case

Tuesday, 29 August 2023 04:04 PM EDT

Attorney Sidney Powell, one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election case, has waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty, a court filing on Tuesday showed.

Other Trump allies, Trevian Kutti and Ray Smith, have also waived formal arraignment and entered not guilty pleas.

The former president is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6 as Fulton County prosecutors eye an October start to the trial.

The Fulton County has charged Trump with 13 felony counts including racketeering for pressuring state officials to reverse his 2020 election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory.

The latest charges mark Trump's fourth indictment since launching his reelection campaign for president. Polls show his support actually growing amid the legal turmoil.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Attorney Sidney Powell, one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election case, has waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty, a court filing on Tuesday showed.Other Trump allies, Trevian Kutti and Ray Smith, have also waived...
trump, georgia
139
2023-04-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved