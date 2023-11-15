×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | georgia | willis | fani

Fani Willis Wants Bail Pulled, Trump Co-defendant

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 06:55 PM EST

The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s family and his associates for alleged election interference wants bail revoked for one of the former president’s co-defendants, reports the Hill.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a filing Wednesday cited a pattern of “intimidation” by Harrison Floyd toward co-defendants and witnesses in recent social media posts and a podcast appearance.

The posts are an effort to “intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” she said in the motion.

“Since his release from custody, the Defendant has engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations of the conditions of release ordered by the Court.”

Floyd, Trump, and 17 others were indicted in August by a Fulton County grand jury, accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Four defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching a deal with prosecutors and the rest have pleaded not guilty.

The charges against Floyd stem from allegations of harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been falsely accused of election fraud by Trump and his supporters. Floyd took part in a Jan. 4, 2021, conversation in which Freeman was told she “needed protection” and was pressured to make false statements about election fraud, the indictment says.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. 

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump's family and his associates for alleged election interference wants bail revoked for one of the former president's co-defendants, reports the Hill.
trump, georgia, willis, fani
232
2023-55-15
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 06:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved