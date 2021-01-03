Trump Ga. Transcript Shows Case for Vote Fraud, President Acted Properly

The Washington Post on Sunday released audio of a Saturday phone call between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the two can be heard discussing election results.

The Post initially released snippets of the hour-long call in which Trump can be heard discussing election results with Raffensperger and his lawyer Ryan Germany.

Also joining the call was White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

Trump lays out numerous examples of double voting, dead people voting, and other ballot irregularities and anomalies.

Raffensperger and Germany counter Trump's assertions largely with simple claims that the matters Trump raised have been investigated.

Trump insists he won Georgia's presidential election on Nov. 3 and claims widespread fraud deprived him of that victory.

The Washington Post claimed that in his talk with Raffensperger, Trump "repeatedly urged him to alter the outcome of the presidential vote in the state."

This claim is false.

The transcript of the call shows Trump demanding an honest accounting of the ballots, which he says would give him more than 11,000 votes.

Several key excerpts of the conversation follow.

Trump Lays Out Ballot Fraud, Irregularities:

But we've had hundreds of thousands of ballots that we're able to actually — we'll get you a pretty accurate number.

You don't need much of a number because the number that in theory I lost by, the margin would be 11,779.

But you also have a substantial numbers of people, thousands and thousands, who went to the voting place on November 3, were told they couldn't vote, were told they couldn't vote because a ballot had been put on their name. And you know that's very, very, very, very sad.

We had, I believe it's about 4,502 voters who voted but who weren't on the voter registration list, so it's 4,502 who voted, but they weren't on the voter registration roll, which they had to be. You had 18,325 vacant address voters. The address was vacant, and they're not allowed to be counted. That's 18,325.

Smaller number — you had 904 who only voted where they had just a P.O. — a post office box number — and they had a post office box number, and that's not allowed.

Trump Says Fulton County Videotape Shows Massive Fraud:

We had at least 18,000 — that's on tape, we had them counted very painstakingly — 18,000 voters having to do with [name]. She's a vote scammer, a professional vote scammer and hustler [name].

That was the [Fulton County] tape that's been shown all over the world that makes everybody look bad, you, me and everybody else.

Where they got — number one they said very clearly and it's been reported that they said there was a major water main break. Everybody fled the area.

And then they came back, [name] and her daughter and a few people.

There were no Republican poll watchers.

Actually, there were no Democrat poll watchers, I guess they were them.

But there were no Democrats, either, and there was no law enforcement. Late in the morning, early in the morning, they went to the table with the black robe and the black shield, and they pulled out the votes.

Those votes were put there a number of hours before — the table was put there — I think it was, Brad, you would know, it was probably eight hours or seven hours before, and then it was stuffed with votes.

They weren't in an official voter box; they were in what looked to be suitcases or trunks, suitcases, but they weren't in voter boxes.

The minimum number it could be because we watched it, and they watched it certified in slow motion instant replay if you can believe it, but slow motion, and it was magnified many times over, and the minimum it was 18,000 ballots, all for Biden.

Trump Cites More Examples of Fraud:

You had out-of-state voters. They voted in Georgia, but they were from out of state, of 4,925.

You had absentee ballots sent to vacant, they were absentee ballots sent to vacant addresses. They had nothing on them about addresses, that's 2,326.

And you had dropboxes, which is very bad. You had dropboxes that were picked up. We have photographs, and we have affidavits from many people.

I don't know if you saw the hearings, but you have dropboxes where the box was picked up but not delivered for three days.

So all sorts of things could have happened to that box, including, you know, putting in the votes that you wanted.

So there were many infractions, and the bottom line is, many, many times the 11,779 margin that they said we lost by — we had vast, I mean the state is in turmoil over this.

Trump: Says Many Dead People Voted:

The other thing, dead people.

So dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to obituaries. They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number, and a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters.

The bottom line is, when you add it all up and then you start adding, you know, 300,000 fake ballots.

Then the other thing they said is in Fulton County and other areas. And this may or may not be true . . . this just came up this morning, that they are burning their ballots, that they are shredding, shredding ballots and removing equipment. . . .

And they supposedly shredded I think they said 300 pounds of, 3,000 pounds of ballots. And that just came to us as a report today. And it is a very sad situation.

But Brad, if you took the minimum numbers where many, many times above the 11,779, and many of those numbers are certified, or they will be certified, but they are certified.

And those are numbers that are there, that exist. And that beat the margin of loss, they beat it, I mean, by a lot, and people should be happy to have an accurate count instead of an election where there's turmoil.

Trump Sees Fraud Also in Michigan, Pennsylvania:

I mean there's turmoil in Georgia and other places.

You're not the only one, I mean, we have other states that I believe will be flipping to us very shortly. And this is something that — you know, as an example, I think it in Detroit, I think there's a section, a good section of your state actually, which we're not sure so we're not going to report it yet.

But in Detroit, we had, I think it was, 139 percent of the people voted. That's not too good.

In Pennsylvania, they had well over 200,000 more votes than they had people voting. And that doesn't play too well, and the legislature there is, which is Republican, is extremely activist and angry.

I mean, there were other things also that were almost as bad as that. But they had as an example, in Michigan, a tremendous number of dead people that voted.

I think it was, I think, Mark, it was 18,000.

Some unbelievably high number, much higher than yours, you were in the 4-5,000 category.

Raffensperger Claims Only 2 Dead People Voted:

Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong. We talked to the congressmen, and they were surprised.

But they — I guess there was a person named Mr. Braynard who came to these meetings and presented data, and he said that there was dead people, I believe it was upward of 5,000.

The actual number were two. Two. Two people that were dead that voted. So that's wrong.

Raffensperger Claims Video Did Not Show Fraud:

You're talking about the State Farm video.

And I think it's extremely unfortunate that Rudy Giuliani or his people, they sliced and diced that video and took it out of context.

The next day, we brought in WSB-TV, and we let them show, see the full run of tape, and what you'll see, the events that transpired are nowhere near what was projected by, you know —

Trump Disputes Raffensperger:

But where were the poll watchers, Brad?

There were no poll watchers there. There were no Democrats or Republicans. There was no security there.

It was late in the evening, late in the, early in the morning, and there was nobody else in the room.

Where were the poll watchers, and why did they say a water main broke, which they did and which was reported in the newspapers? They said they left.

They ran out because of a water main break, and there was no water main. There was nothing. There was no break. There was no water main break.

But we're, if you take out everything, where were the Republican poll watchers, even where were the Democrat pollwatchers, because there were none.

And then you say, well, they left their station, you know, if you look at the tape, and this was, this was reviewed by professional police and detectives and other people, when they left in a rush, everybody left in a rush because of the water main, but everybody left in a rush.

These people left their station.

When they came back, they didn't go to their station.

They went to the apron, wrapped around the table, under which were thousands and thousands of ballots in a box that was not an official or a sealed box. And then they took those.

They went back to a different station.

So if they would have come back, they would have walked to their station, and they would have continued to work.

But they couldn't do even that because that's illegal, because they had no Republican poll watchers.

And remember, her reputation is — she's known all over the Internet, Brad. She's known all over.

I'm telling you, "Where's [name] " was one of the hot items . . . [name] They knew her. "Where's [name]?" So Brad, there can be no justification for that. And I, you know, I give everybody the benefit of the doubt. But that was — and Brad, why did they put the votes in three times? You know, they put 'em in three times.

Raffensperger Disputes:

Mr. President, they did not put that. We did an audit of that, and we proved conclusively that they were not scanned three times.

Trump Demands to Know:

Where was everybody else at that late time in the morning? Where was everybody? Where were the Republicans? Where were the security guards?

Were the people that were there just a little while before when everyone ran out of the room.

How come we had no security in the room. Why did they run to the bottom of the table?

Why do they run there and just open the skirt and rip out the votes. I mean, Brad.

And they were sitting there, I think for five hours or something like that, the votes.

Raffensperger Dismisses the Question:

Mr. President, we'll send you the link from WSB.

Trump Says No Signature Verification:

No, no you don't [Brad]. No, no you don't. You don't have. Not even close.

You're off by hundreds of thousands of votes.

And just on the small numbers, you're off on these numbers, and these numbers can't be just — well, why wont? — Okay.

So you sent us into Cobb County for signature verification, right?

You sent us into Cobb County, which we didn't want to go into. And you said it would be open to the public. So we had our experts there, they weren't allowed into the room.

But we didn't want Cobb County. We wanted Fulton County.

And you wouldn't give it to us. Now, why aren't we doing signature — and why can't it be open to the public?

And why can't we have professionals do it instead of rank amateurs who will never find anything and don't want to find anything?

They don't want to find, you know they don't want to find anything.

Someday you'll tell me the reason why, because I don't understand your reasoning, but someday you'll tell me the reason why. But why don't you want to find?

Trump Says 100% of Military Ballots Go for Biden:

And what about that batch of military ballots that came in.

And even though I won the military by a lot, it was 100 percent Trump. I mean 100 percent Biden. Do you know about that?

A large group of ballots came in, I think it was to Fulton County, and they just happened to be 100 percent for Trump — for Biden — even though Trump won the military by a lot, you know, a tremendous amount. But these ballots were 100 percent for Biden.

And do you know about that?

A very substantial number came in, all for Biden. Does anybody know about it? . . .

Okay, Cleta, I'm not asking you, Cleta, honestly. I'm asking Brad. Do you know about the military ballots that we have confirmed now. Do you know about the military ballots that came in that were 100 percent, I mean 100 percent, for Biden. Do you know about that?

Raffensperger Attorney Germany Responds:

I don't know about that. I do know that we have, when military ballots come in, it's not just military, it's also military and overseas citizens. The military part of that does generally go Republican. The overseas citizen part of it generally goes very Democrat. This was a mix of 'em.

Trump Continues:

No, but this was. That's okay. But I got like 78 percent of the military. These ballots were all for . . . They didn't tell me overseas.

Could be overseas, too, but I get votes overseas, too, Ryan, in all fairness.

No they came in, a large batch came in, and it was, quote, 100 percent for Biden. And that is criminal.

You know, that's criminal. Okay. That's another criminal, that's another of the many criminal events, many criminal events here.

I don't know, look, Brad. I got to get . . . I have to find 12,000 votes, and I have them times a lot. And therefore, I won the state. That's before we go to the next step, which is in the process of right now. You know, and I watched you this morning, and you said, well, there was no criminality.

But I mean all of this stuff is very dangerous stuff. When you talk about no criminality, I think it's very dangerous for you to say that.

Trump: I Only Need 11,000 Votes

So what are we going to do here, folks?

I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.

You know, we have that in spades already.

Or we can keep it going, but that's not fair to the voters of Georgia because they're going to see what happened, and they're going to see what happened.

I mean, I'll, I'll take on anybody you want with regard to [name] and her lovely daughter, a very lovely young lady, I'm sure. But, but [name] . . . I will take on anybody you want.

And the minimum, there were 18,000 ballots, but they used them three times. So that's, you know, a lot of votes. And they were all to Biden, by the way, that's the other thing we didn't say.

You know, [name] , the one thing I forgot to say, which was the most important. You know that every single ballot she did went to Biden. You know that, right? Do you know that, by the way, Brad?

Every single ballot that she did through the machines at early, early in the morning went to Biden. Did you know that, Ryan?

Germany Responds:

That's not accurate, Mr. President. . . . The numbers that we are showing are accurate.