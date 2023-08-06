Habba: Trump Ga. Indictiment in 2 to 3 Weeks

Appearing on the rounds of Sunday talk shows, attorney for Save America PAC Alina Habba stated that she anticipates former President Donald Trump will be hit with his fourth indictment in the coming weeks in Georgia.

The investigation leading up to a possible fourth indictment against the former president follows a phone call Trump had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 regarding a dispute on the counting of votes.

"Are you expecting an indictment in the coming two or three weeks from Georgia?" Maria Bartiromo asked Habba on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Yes," Habba answered. "I think that it's been highly spoken about. I think if you look at the barricades, the fact that [Fulton County Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis] got her PR team doing fresh pictures for her, it's a good indicator that Fani wants her moment. And she will ... get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DA's and AG's that we have seen out of this country."

Last week, Willis announced that based on her team's work, they are "ready to go" — ostensibly forward with an indictment. Habba commented on Sunday, according to The Hill, that Trump's statements following his plea of not guilty to four federal charges relating to his alleged actions suggest that he is also anticipating the possibility of a fourth indictment.

"This is not America," Habba added. "This is not how you fight your political opponents, because you can't win on issues and you can't win on policies. Your borders are going to hell.

"We have drugs and pandemic," she said. "I mean, it's a mess. Our country is a mess. So what do they do? They arrest Trump over and over again to distract you from the corruption that's happening inside the Biden administration and the policies that they can't win on."

Meanwhile, Habba noted, as charges against Trump continue to rack up, a probe into President Joe Biden, originally headed by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of WIsconsin but which has since been taken over by House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is picking up steam — most recently with the testimony of Hunter Biden's business associate Devon Archer — and ratcheting talks of impeachment.