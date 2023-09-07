Trump Files Notice That He May Seek to Move Georgia Election Case to US Court

Former President Donald Trump may seek to move a Georgia criminal case accusing him of conspiring to reverse his 2020 presidential election loss from state to federal court, according to a Thursday court filing.

"President Trump hereby notifies the Court that he may seek removal of his prosecution to federal court," lawyer Steven Sadow said in court filing, CNN reports. "To be timely, his notice of removal must be filed within 30-days of his arraignment."

Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted along with 18 others in August on charges that he pressured Georgia election officials to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's election victory in the state.

Federal court would be a more favorable venue for Trump because he would face a more politically diverse jury pool than in Fulton County, Georgia, the Democrat stronghold where the case was filed.<

A federal trial also would also allow him to argue that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took as part of his official duties as president.

Several of Trump's co-defendants, including his onetime Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have already filed petitions to move their cases.