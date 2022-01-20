Trump: My Call With Georgia Secretary of State 'Was Perfect'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon insisted he "didn’t say anything wrong" during an early 2021 phone call with Georgia's secretary of state concerning possible voter fraud.

Earlier Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested that a special grand jury help in her investigation of Trump and his alleged attempt to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Willis' probe was launched following the leak of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Axios reported.

"My phone call to the secretary of state of Georgia was perfect, perhaps even more so than my call with the Ukrainian president, if that’s possible," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"I knew there were large numbers of people on the line, including numerous lawyers for both sides. Although I assumed the call may have been inappropriately, and perhaps illegally, recorded, I was not informed of that.

"I didn’t say anything wrong in the call, made while I was president on behalf of the United States of America, to look into the massive voter fraud which took place in Georgia."

Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., early last month joined a lawsuit claiming that voter fraud in Fulton County, the state's most populous county, affected the 2020 presidential election outcome.

"Just last week, it was further determined that they are looking into ballot harvesting in Fulton County, after supposedly watching tapes of it actually taking place," Trump said in his statement. "This alone could be tens of thousands of votes.

"What this Civil Special Grand Jury should be looking into is not my perfect phone call, but the large scale voter fraud that took place in Georgia. Then they would be doing a great job for the people. No more political witch hunts!"

President Joe Biden defeated Trump by less than 12,000 votes in the state's November 2020 results certified by Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.