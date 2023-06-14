×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | garland | jack smith | indictment

Garland Defends Jack Smith in First Remarks on Indictment

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 04:12 PM EDT

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended special counsel Jack Smith as a "veteran career prosecutor" who "assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law."

Garland's comments were his first public remarks on former President Donald Trump's indictment, although he did not talk about the case specifically, and came as Trump called Smith as a "deranged lunatic," "thug," and "raging and uncontrolled Trump hater."

"As you know, I can't talk about the particulars of this or any other ongoing criminal matter," Garland told reporters at the start of a meeting with U.S. attorneys at the Department of Justice.

"As I said when I appointed Mr. Smith, I did so because it underscores the Justice Department's commitment to both independence and accountability," the attorney general said.

Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment brought by Smith over the former president's handling of classified information after he left office.

"The prosecutor in the case — I will call 'our case' — is a thug. I have named him 'Deranged Jack Smith,'" Trump said in a speech from his Bedminster, N.J., property. "He's a behind-the-scenes guy, but his record is absolutely atrocious. He does political hit jobs.

"He’s a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife, who happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece. This is the guy I've got," Trump said.

The indictment is the first in U.S. history of a former president and sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as Trump campaigns to win back the presidency in the November 2024 election.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended special counsel Jack Smith as a "veteran career prosecutor" who "assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law."
trump, garland, jack smith, indictment
277
2023-12-14
Wednesday, 14 June 2023 04:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved