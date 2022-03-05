Trump Endorses Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis in Reelection Bid

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in his bid for reelection.

"Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the great state of Florida, has done a great job as CFO, where he also serves as the State’s Fire Marshall and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet," Trump said in a statement.

"A fourth generation Floridian from the wonderful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a great friend to me and to MAGA."

Patronis was born and raised in Panama City, and served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006-2014, where he distinguished himself and chaired the Economic Affairs Committee.

He serves as one of three constitutionally elected cabinet members to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Jimmy is a defender of the 2nd Amendment, strongly supports our first responders and our greats vets and works to keep Florida’s Economy strong," Trump said. "Jimmy Patronis is a committed conservative and a great family man and I give him my complete and total endorsement!"

Patronis is being challenged by Democrat and former state representative Adam Hattersley, 43, of Riverview, according to Florida Politics.

Hattersley is a Navy veteran of the Iraq war and was awarded the bronze star for meritorious service.

He flipped a Republican seat in the state House of representatives in 2018, and lost a bid for Congress in 2020.