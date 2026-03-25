Trump Calls for 'Clean' FISA Extension With Reforms to Protect Americans

President Donald Trump on Wednesday "called for a clean 18-month extension" of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act with "Critical and Common Sense Reforms that were made in the last Reauthorization."

In a Truth Social post, Trump emphasized that Section 702 — which allows U.S. intelligence agencies to monitor foreign nationals abroad — remains a vital national security tool, particularly as the United States faces ongoing global threats.

"When used properly, FISA is an effective tool to keep Americans safe," Trump said, while stressing that previously enacted safeguards must remain in place to prevent abuse and protect civil liberties.

Trump pointed to his own experience with surveillance during the 2016 campaign, arguing that reforms are necessary to ensure accountability.

"Nobody understands this better than me," he said, referring to what he described as improper use of FISA authorities against his campaign.

For Trump, the message is clear: maintaining strong intelligence capabilities while preserving constitutional protections is essential to keeping the country safe.

"With the ongoing successful Military activities against the Terrorist Iranian Regime, it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant, PROTECT our Homeland, Troops, and Diplomats stationed abroad, and maintain our ability to quickly stop bad actors seeking to cause harm to our People and our Country," Trump wrote.

"The fact is, whether you like FISA or not, it is extremely important to our Military. I have spoken to many Generals about this, and they consider it vital."

The president's push comes as Congress faces a deadline to reauthorize Section 702 before it expires, with lawmakers divided over how to proceed.

House GOP leaders had hoped to pass a clean extension quickly, but opposition from Republicans and Democrats has complicated the path forward.

Some conservative lawmakers have called for additional reforms, including stronger protections for Americans whose communications may be incidentally collected.

Others, including key Republican leaders, argue that the reforms enacted during the last reauthorization — which included stricter oversight and new approval requirements — have already addressed prior concerns.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has defended those changes, noting they have significantly reduced the risk of misuse.

"By every measure and review, those are working just as we planned," Johnson said this week.

Meanwhile, opposition from the Congressional Progressive Caucus has added uncertainty.

The group has taken the unusual step of formally opposing renewal of the surveillance authority, raising concerns about privacy and government overreach, The Hill reported.

Republican leaders are now weighing procedural options to move the legislation forward, including bypassing traditional hurdles in a narrowly divided House.

However, any path is expected to require careful negotiation given slim margins and bipartisan skepticism.