FEMA Workers Put on Leave After Letter Criticizing Administration: Wash Post

Some employees at the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency were put on leave on Tuesday after they signed an open letter of dissent about the agency's leadership, the Washington Post reported, citing documents reviewed by the newspaper.

By Tuesday evening, FEMA's office of the administrator had sent several letters to people informing them that effective immediately, they were on an administrative leave, operating "in a non-duty status while continuing to receive pay and benefits," the newspaper said.

Several current and former staff at the U.S. agency that responds to natural disasters wrote Congress on Monday that they were worried about how inexperience among top Trump appointees might affect hurricane response.