WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | fema

FEMA Workers Put on Leave After Letter Criticizing Administration: Wash Post

FEMA Workers Put on Leave After Letter Criticizing Administration: Wash Post
(AP)

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 10:00 PM EDT

Some employees at the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency were put on leave on Tuesday after they signed an open letter of dissent about the agency's leadership, the Washington Post reported, citing documents reviewed by the newspaper.

By Tuesday evening, FEMA's office of the administrator had sent several letters to people informing them that effective immediately, they were on an administrative leave, operating "in a non-duty status while continuing to receive pay and benefits," the newspaper said.

Several current and former staff at the U.S. agency that responds to natural disasters wrote Congress on Monday that they were worried about how inexperience among top Trump appointees might affect hurricane response. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Some employees at the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency were put on leave on Tuesday after they signed an open letter of dissent about the agency's leadership, the Washington Post reported, citing documents reviewed by the newspaper.By Tuesday evening, FEMA's office...
trump, fema
110
2025-00-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved