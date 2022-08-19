Trump: Legal Action Is Coming Soon Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would soon file a "major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment" in response to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social; he discussed his legal team's ability to take on the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation after the raid on his South Florida property earlier this month.

"A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections," the former president wrote. "My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country.

"Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers," he continued. "It should not be allowed to continue!"

His indication of pursuing a new legal battle comes one day after Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who approved the initial search by the FBI, called for partial release of the affidavit used to justify the raid.

"I'm not prepared to find that the affidavit should be fully sealed," Reinhart said on Thursday, according to The Palm Beach Post.

"There are parts of it that can presumptively be unsealed," the judge added.