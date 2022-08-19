Rep. Steube to Newsmax: DOJ's 'Fishing Expedition' Into Trump Going Nowhere

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., believes the federal government has nothing incriminating on former President Donald Trump, and that future revelations from the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago will further prove Trump's innocence.

"[The Florida raid was] nothing but an excuse for the Department of Justice to go into the Mar-a-Lago home" of not only a former president, but also the presumptive Republican Party pick to be Joe Biden's opponent in the 2024 presidential election, Steube told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We're talking about a political and weaponized DOJ using their authority to go in to the home of the No. 1 contender, who could be their boss in two years, to get a warrant and search for whatever they want," says Steube, while adding that federal officials invoked "carte blanche" during their home search.

The Florida congressman then characterized the post-raid document holdings as a "fishing expedition ... to find whatever they can to charge President Trump with a crime, and it's absolutely astronomical that we're dealing with these issues from our government."

In the old days of American law enforcement, Steube says the FBI and DOJ would have worked independently from politicians on highly sensitive matters. But now, the agencies are constructed as politically partisan and blinded by a desire to take down Trump — by whatever means.

"Look at the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax" that consumed national headlines for 2½ years, says Steube, a reference to the since-discounted Steele Dossier involving then-candidate Trump, leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

"It was a fraud perpetrated on the American people that the Trump campaign colluded and conspired with Russia for the outcome of the election. ... And now, you have the same people who investigated [that hoax] investigating Mar-a-Lago, where these individuals who used the FISA court to surveil on American citizens," says Steube, who's up for reelection this November.

Later on, when pressed about his current confidence level with the DOJ and FBI, as part of the Biden administration, Steube responded, "Of course I don't trust the government."

Looking forward, Steube pledges that if Republicans overtake the House chamber in the midterm elections, the DOJ and FBI can expect detailed oversight on the Biden administration's actions, when dealing with Trump, along with every-day American citizens.

Regarding equal application of the law, Steube says, "That's not what's going on with this DOJ."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!