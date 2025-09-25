WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | farmers | aid | tariffs

Trump: US Will Distribute Aid to Farmers Until Tariffs Kick in to Their Benefit

Thursday, 25 September 2025 01:57 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would give proceeds from tariff revenues to farmers.

"We're going to take some of that tariff money and give it to our farmers," Trump said at the White House.

The U.S. farm economy is slumping this year due to low crop prices and trade disputes. Republican lawmakers have warned that farmers are facing significant losses and have urged the administration to issue aid by the end of the year.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has said the administration is weighing an aid program modeled after the approach taken by the previous Trump administration, when farmers were given billions to offset losses from a trade war with China.

Farmers are "for a little while going to be hurt, until it kicks in, the tariffs kick in to their benefit," Trump said.

"Ultimately, the farmers are going to be making a fortune," he said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would give proceeds from tariff revenues to farmers. "We're going to take some of that tariff money and give it to our farmers," Trump said at the White House.
trump, farmers, aid, tariffs
151
2025-57-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 01:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved