Trump Invites Farmers, Biofuels Producers to White House Event

President Donald Trump has invited farmers and biofuel producers to an agriculture event at the White House next week, two sources familiar with the planning said, as his administration moves to finalize new biofuel blending quotas.

The administration is preparing to finalize long-delayed biofuel blending quotas for 2026 and 2027 by the end of the month, a decision with sweeping implications across the U.S. energy and agricultural sectors.

It is unclear whether the event, first reported by CBS News, will coincide with the final rule being released.

The administration has proposed significant increases in the amount of biofuels that refiners must blend into the nation’s fuel pool, part of a broader plan to expand renewable fuel use.

However, U.S. refiners are making a last-minute push to persuade the administration to temper those increases, arguing that higher blending requirements could add to fuel price pressures at a time when the White House is already concerned about potential spikes tied to the conflict with Iran, according to multiple interviews with industry executives.