EU Warns Trump's Greenland Push Could Derail Trade Deal

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party, the largest political party in the EU, said Saturday that a trade deal with the United States is no longer possible given President Donald Trump's recent comments on Greenland.

"The EPP is in favour of the EU–U.S. trade deal, but given Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage," he wrote in a post on X. "The 0% tariffs on U.S. products must be put on hold."

European Union leaders on Saturday warned of a "dangerous downward spiral" over Trump's vow to implement increasing tariffs on European allies ‍until the U.S. is allowed ‍to buy Greenland.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward ⁠spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," European Commission President ​Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa said in posts on X.

The bloc's top ‍diplomat Kaja Kallas said tariffs would hurt prosperity on ⁠both sides of the Atlantic, while distracting the EU from its "core task" of ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"China and Russia must be having ⁠a field day. They ​are the ones ⁠who benefit from divisions among allies," Kallas said on X.

"Tariffs ‍risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our ‌shared prosperity. If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO."

The EU-U.S. trade agreement reached last summer by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump has already been put into effect in part, but it still requires approval from the European Parliament.

Trump in a post on Truth Social said additional 10% import tariffs would take effect on February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain — all already subject to tariffs imposed by Trump.

Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue until a deal was reached for the U.S. to purchase Greenland, Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

The president has repeatedly said Greenland is vital to U.S. security because of its strategic location and large mineral deposits, and has not ruled out using force to take it. European nations this week sent military personnel to the island at Denmark's request.

"These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump wrote.

The countries named by Trump on Saturday have backed Denmark, warning that the U.S. military seizure of a territory in NATO could collapse the military alliance that Washington leads.

"The president's announcement comes as a surprise," Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was unusually blunt in condemning Trump’s threat, saying on X that his country would raise the issue directly with Washington.

"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong," Starmer said.

Ambassadors from ⁠the ​European Union's 27 ‍countries will convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting to discuss their response to ‍the tariff threat.