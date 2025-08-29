WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Security Protection

Friday, 29 August 2025 08:25 AM EDT

President Donald Trump has canceled Secret Service protection for 2024 Democrat rival and former Vice President Kamala Harris, a White House source confirmed to Newsmax on Friday morning.

Multiple outlets Friday reported Trump revoked Harris' security protection after then-President Joe Biden in January had extended it to 18 months.

A senior White House official confirmed the reports and added that a vice president's detail typically continues for six months after leaving office.

"The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," a Harris adviser told NBC News.

A letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of additional security is effective Sept. 1, according to CNN.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out a possible presidential bid in 2028.

Trump has also ended federal security protection for others, including those who have criticized him, such as former national security adviser John Bolton. In March, he ended protection for Biden's children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden.

Harris is set to start a book tour for her memoir, "107 Days."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


