Trump Backs 2020 Election Lawyer DePerno for Michigan AG

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his endorsement of lawyer Matthew S. DePerno in the Republican primary for the 2022 Michigan state attorney general election against incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel.

''Matt is the true America First Agenda candidate and will make a great Attorney General,'' Trump said in a statement from his Save America leadership PAC. ''He is a patriot and the fierce fighter Michigan needs to overturn the failed policies of Dana Nessel and Gretchen Whitmer.''

''I urge all Michigan delegates and party leaders to support Matt DePerno in the April Republican Endorsement Convention,'' he added.

The lawyer entered the Michigan state attorney general's race in July and has portrayed himself as a staunch supporter of Trump's America First platform, according to The Hill.

DePerno backed Trump's allegations in 2020 of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. As an attorney, he represented a plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against Antrim County, Michigan, alleging that fraud had occurred in last year's election.

Antrim County received attention last year after initial results showed President Joe Biden ahead of Trump by thousands of votes. County officials later announced that they had corrected issues with reporting the results, and that Trump had won by more than 3,700 votes.

The lawsuit DePerno handled was dismissed in May by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, a Republican from the state's 13th Circuit.

Trump had previously endorsed DePerno on Sep. 16 through the same PAC.

DePerno ''has defended the Constitution for 20 years, and has been on the front lines pursuing fair and accurate elections, as he relentlessly fights to reveal the truth about the Nov. 3rd Presidential Election Scam,'' Trump said in a September statement.

''Matt DePerno has my Complete and Total Endorsement,'' Trump continued. ''He will never let you down!''

State Rep. Ryan Berman is also running in the Republican primary to replace Nessel, The Detroit News reported in August.