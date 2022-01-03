Trump Endorses Right-Wing Hungarian Prime Minister Snubbed by Biden

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a candidate outside of the U.S. — Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The right-wing Orbán was snubbed recently by the Biden administration, which didn't invite him to attend a recent summit on democracy.

"Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election. He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!"

Orbán was slammed by Bosnian officials and religious leaders Wednesday for suggesting the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.

That occurred after Orbán said Hungary will not change its immigration policies despite a recent ruling from the European Union's top court that found them in contradiction with the bloc's laws.

Orbán will seek a fourth term when he opposes conservative politician Péter Márki-Zay in an election set for the spring, The Hill reported.

Criticized as an autocrat, Orbán has overhauled his country's political system into what he calls an "illiberal democracy."

Márki-Zay, mayor of the southern Hungarian city Hódmezővásárhely, is backed by a diverse group of six opposition parties, including socialists and the Jobbik, a former far right group that is now center-right.

The election will be the first time Orbán faces a united group of opposition parties trying to drive him out of power.

Márki-Zay said that, if elected, he will reverse the closer ties Orbán has pursued with Russia and China, and improve his country's relations with the European Union and other Western allies.

"I still stand for Western values, and we cannot accept a corrupt thug ... who betrays Western values and who is now a servant of Communist China and Russia," Márki-Zay said of Orbán.

Orbán was not invited to the Biden administration’s Summit for Democracy although more than 100 countries were invited.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.