Trump Blasts Georgia Election Probe

Former President Donald Trump ripped into Georgia’s ongoing 2020 election investigation on Friday following a report that the Fulton County District Attorney's office requested a special grand jury in her criminal probe into Trump's actions.

"So let me get this straight, I am being investigated in Georgia for asking an Attorney General with many lawyers and others knowingly on the phone to look for corruption, which definitely took place in the Georgia Presidential election — but the people who committed the crime are in no way, shape, or form under investigation and are instead being protected?" Trump said in a statement.

"The people looking for the crime are being hounded and the people who committed the crime are being protected. This is not the American way."

His remarks came after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by Trump, requested a special grand jury to help in the probe.

Willis made her request in a Thursday letter to Christopher Brasher, chief judge of the Fulton County Superior Court.

In the letter, she said: "Please be advised that the District Attorney's Office has received information indicating a reasonable probability that the state of Georgia's administration of elections in 2020, including the state's election of the president of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruption."

The Associated Press says Willis previously confirmed the investigation includes — but is not limited to — a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a call in November 2020 between Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Raffensperger, and the resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021. It also includes comments made during December 2020 Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election.