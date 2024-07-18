WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | ear | rnc | trend

Trump-Style Ear Bandages New Trend at RNC

Thursday, 18 July 2024 07:05 PM EDT

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, a fashion trend with a difference has emerged: fake ear bandages, donned by attendees as a symbolic gesture of support for Donald Trump.

Trump has appeared at the convention wearing a large bandage where a would-be assassin's bullet grazed his right ear at a rally on Saturday.

"We're helping President Trump set a new fashion statement," said Arizona delegate Susan Ellsworth. "We're standing in solidarity with him for his wound. And we just want him to know how much we love him."

The four-day convention will culminate with a prime-time address by Trump on Thursday, when he formally accepts the party's nomination to face Democrat Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 race.

Delegate Michael Schafer, sporting a bandage taped to his right ear, said the trend was not quite the same as the ubiquitous red "Make America Great Again" hat.

"I think it's something that's of the moment," he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, a fashion trend with a difference has emerged: fake ear bandages, donned by attendees as a symbolic gesture of support for Donald Trump.
trump, ear, rnc, trend
161
2024-05-18
Thursday, 18 July 2024 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved