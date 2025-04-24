WATCH TV LIVE

Hegseth Denies Ordering Pentagon Makeup Vanity Room

By    |   Thursday, 24 April 2025 12:19 PM EDT

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denied a report from CBS that he requested the setup of a vanity makeup room at the Pentagon.

CBS reported that it talked with multiple sources about the renovation of the room at the Pentagon. The outlet initially said the room renovation was "ordered" by Hegseth. But later in its story, it said a "suggestion" for improving the room originated from a Pentagon deputy assistant.

Hegseth posted a two-part response on X to the report:

"1) Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup' — but whatever.

"2) We should have installed tampon machines in every men's bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist 'news' media would have loved that."

Hegseth has been under a media microscope ever since a report from the editor of The Atlantic surfaced that he'd been invited to participate in a Pentagon Signal chat that involved sensitive military information. A later similar claim is still being talked about. Hegseth has responded that no classified government information was shared.

President Donald Trump has said he remains supportive of Hegseth's work as Defense secretary.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

Thursday, 24 April 2025 12:19 PM
