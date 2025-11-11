Trump to Dine With Wall Street CEOs at WH on Wednesday

President Donald Trump is expected to host a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday with several top business executives, including the chief executives of Nasdaq and JPMorgan Chase, an administration official told Reuters.

The gathering underscores Trump's effort to deepen ties with corporate leaders as his administration rolls out new initiatives aimed at strengthening U.S. capital markets and rebuilding critical domestic supply chains seen as vital to national security.

JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, has announced a decade-long, $1.5 trillion investment program aimed at industries central to U.S. national security and economic resilience, including supply chain and manufacturing, defense and aerospace, energy independence, and frontier technologies.

Under that plan, the bank will deploy up to $10 billion through direct equity and venture-capital investments specifically in U.S. companies critical to national security and economic resilience.

A White House official confirmed that Trump was meeting with financial leaders, but did not confirm a guest list.

CBS News was first to report the dinner.

Representatives for Nasdaq and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.