Trump Praises 'Patriot' ICE Agents

President Donald Trump praised Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in a Truth Social post Wednesday, describing them as "Great American Patriots" and thanking them for their work.

"I am so proud of our ICE Patriots!" Trump wrote, saying the agency's personnel have faced years of criticism. "They were unfairly maligned by the Lunatic Democrats for years," he wrote.

Trump said ICE agents are now taking on duties at airports beyond their primary enforcement responsibilities. "And now, at the Airports, in addition to what they are supposed to be doing, they are helping people with bags, even picking up and cleaning areas," he wrote.

He added that agents are embracing the work. "They are so proud to be there!"

Trump said ICE officers should not be expected to take on those additional roles. "The fact is, they shouldn't have to do this," he wrote.

He said the efforts are helping change public perception of the agency.

"They are rehabbing a fake image given to them by Radical Left Democrat politicians," Trump wrote.

Trump also said public support for ICE has increased.

"The Public is loving ICE, so the Democrats, unwittingly, did us a favor," he wrote.

He described ICE personnel as physically prepared for their duties.

"They are Great American Patriots, they just happen to have much larger, and harder, muscles than most — which is what they're supposed to have," Trump wrote.

Trump concluded his post by thanking the agency. "Thank you to ICE for the GREAT job you are doing."

"America very much appreciates it!" he wrote.

Separately, Trump said a partial government shutdown has led to long lines and staffing shortages at airports tied to funding disputes over Department of Homeland Security operations.

He said he may call up the National Guard to assist ICE agents and address travel disruptions.

"Blame the Democrats for the Airport's mess," Trump wrote.

"They want our Country to do badly. They want our Country to fail," he added.